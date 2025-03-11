Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, YES, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43

The Cleveland Cavaliers (54-10) are heavy favorites (-18.5) as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (22-42) on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSOH, YES, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and CW43. The over/under in the matchup is 226.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -18.5 226.5 -2000 +1040

Cavaliers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (89.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 40-22-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 31 wins against the spread in 64 games this season.

This season, 40 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

The Nets have gone over the point total 43.8% of the time this season (28 of 64 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 31 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 33 opportunities this season (63.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 19 times in 31 opportunities (61.3%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (19-13-1) than at home (12-17-2) this year.

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (13 times out of 31) than on the road (15 of 33) this season.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.2 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 boards.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.1 points, 7.4 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 54.8% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson averages 18.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

The Nets are getting 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Per game, Keon Johnson gets the Nets 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Wilson provides the Nets 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

