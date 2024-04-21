Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 22

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV

The Cleveland Cavaliers bring a 1-0 series record into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cavaliers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 203 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 -110 -110 203 -108 -112 -210 +176

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 39 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The Magic have 51 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 40 times.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-21-1) than it does on the road (20-20-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (28-13-0) than away (23-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over 16 of 41 times at home (39%), and 21 of 41 away (51.2%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 63.4% from the field (fourth in league).

Donovan Mitchell averages 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Max Strus averages 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland is averaging 18 points, 2.7 boards and 6.5 assists.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.6 points for the Magic, plus 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Magic are receiving 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Franz Wagner.

Per game, Cole Anthony gives the Magic 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic get 10.9 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

