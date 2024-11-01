Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1.5 -110 -120 150.5 -120 -110 240 -295

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (62.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this year the Cavaliers are undefeated against the spread.

This season, four of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.

The Cavaliers have hit the over 60% of the time this year (three of five games with a set point total).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.8 points, 5 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.8 points, 10.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 boards.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.8 points, 11 boards and 1.2 assists for the Cavaliers.

Per game, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 19.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2 blocks (seventh in league).

The Cavaliers are receiving 23.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 1.6 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Caris LeVert averages 11.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 68.8% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA) and 64.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.