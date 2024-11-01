Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH
The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 1, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The contest airs on ESPN, FDSFL, and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Magic
|-1.5
|-110
|-120
|150.5
|-120
|-110
|240
|-295
Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (62.2%)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Magic have gone 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Thus far this year the Cavaliers are undefeated against the spread.
- This season, four of the Magic's games have gone over the point total.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over 60% of the time this year (three of five games with a set point total).
Magic Leaders
- Paolo Banchero is averaging 29 points, 8.8 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jalen Suggs is averaging 16.8 points, 5 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Franz Wagner is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.8 points, 10.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field.
- Anthony Black is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 boards.
Cavaliers Leaders
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.8 points, 11 boards and 1.2 assists for the Cavaliers.
- Per game, Evan Mobley gives the Cavaliers 19.2 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 2 blocks (seventh in league).
- The Cavaliers are receiving 23.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell.
- Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 1.6 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.
- Caris LeVert averages 11.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 68.8% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA) and 64.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per contest.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.