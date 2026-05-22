Cavaliers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 23

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ABC

The New York Knicks are slight 2.5-point underdogs for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 213.5 -126 +108

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (57.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 33-47-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 42-39-1 this year.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times this season.

Knicks games this season have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (17-23-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-24-1).

At home, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 41.5% of the time (17 of 41 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 58.5% of games (24 of 41).

Against the spread, New York has been better at home (27-13-0) than away (15-26-1).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over 19 of 40 times at home (47.5%), and 18 of 42 away (42.9%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points for the Knicks, plus 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists.

The Knicks get 20.1 points per game from Karl-Anthony Towns, plus 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Knicks get 14.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Knicks get 16.7 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart averages 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

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