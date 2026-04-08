Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage:

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-29) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (45-34) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at Rocket Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on Atlanta Hawks. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -1.5 236.5 -124 +106

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 31-46-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 43-36-0 this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 39 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 39 of 79 set point totals (49.4%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 39 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 40 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers eclipse the over/under 38.5% of the time (15 of 39 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 60% of games (24 of 40).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 20-20-0 record) than away (.590, 23-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 17 of 40 times at home (42.5%), and 22 of 39 on the road (56.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys (fifth in NBA).

James Harden averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 8.1 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 64.2% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks are getting 20.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Hawks are getting 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Hawks 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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