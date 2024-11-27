Cavaliers vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (7-11) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSOH and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 238.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12.5 238.5 -752 +530

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.6%)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 14-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have six wins against the spread in 18 games this season.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 12 times this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total 72.2% of the time (13 out of 18 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better at home, covering nine times in 10 home games, and five times in eight road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 10 opportunities this season (70%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This season, Atlanta is 2-7-0 at home against the spread (.222 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (77.8%, seven of nine) than away (66.7%, six of nine).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (eighth in NBA).

Jarrett Allen averages 14.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 17.6 points, 8.9 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 43.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 59.7% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 54.4% from beyond the arc (first in league), with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.6 boards and 11.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.9 points, 10.4 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 62.6% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

