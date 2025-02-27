Carolina Panthers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers, at +16000, as of now have the 28th-ranked odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Carolina Panthers futures insights you need to know.

Panthers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +16000 (Bet $100 to win $16,000)

Panthers Stats Insights (2024)

It was a tough season for the Panthers, who ranked fourth-worst in total offense (298.0 yards per game) and worst in total defense (404.5 yards per game allowed) last year.

With 31.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in the NFL last season, the Panthers had to rely on their 23rd-ranked offense (20.1 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

While Carolina's pass defense ranked 23rd with 224.7 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (187.5 passing yards per game).

With 179.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in the NFL, the Panthers had to rely on their 18th-ranked running game (110.5 rushing yards per contest) to keep them in games last season.

In addition to a 50.2% third-down percentage allowed on defense last season, which ranked worst in the NFL, Carolina posted a 26th-ranked third-down conversion rate (36.0%) on offense.

The Panthers sported the 21st-ranked offense in terms of yards per play last season (5.1), and they were worse defensively, ranking worst with 6.0 yards per play allowed.

Carolina had the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -5, forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (19th in NFL).

Panthers Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Matthew Wright K 5 Titans Boogie Basham OLB 4 Giants

Panthers Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Jayden Peevy DT 4 Texans Troy Hill CB 6 Buccaneers Jonathan Harris DL 7 Vikings

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl