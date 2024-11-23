Carolina Panthers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers are +100000 to emerge victorious in the Super Bowl as of Nov. 22.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's Carolina Panthers futures odds.

Panthers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000 (Bet $100 to win $25,000)

+25000 (Bet $100 to win $25,000) Odds to Win the NFC South: +11000 (Bet $100 to win $11,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Stats Insights

It's been a rough stretch for the Panthers, who rank worst in total offense (280.7 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (386.9 yards per game allowed) in 2024.

The Panthers rank third-worst in scoring offense (16.7 points per game) and worst in scoring defense (31 points per game allowed) this season.

Carolina ranks second-worst in passing offense (170.7 passing yards per game), but thas been slightly better on defense, ranking 24th with 226.8 passing yards allowed per contest.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks worst in the NFL (160.1 rushing yards allowed per game), the Panthers have put up better results on offense, ranking 24th in the NFL by totaling 110 rushing yards per game.

Carolina ranks fourth-worst in third-down percentage (33.3%) and worst in third-down percentage allowed (48.1%) this season.

The Panthers are giving up 5.9 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (24th in the NFL), while accumulating 5.1 per play (27th in the league) on offense this season.

Carolina has the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the league at -5, forcing 11 turnovers (16th in NFL) while turning it over 16 times (25th in NFL).

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 24th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+100000), much higher than their computer rankings (32nd).

The Panthers' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the eighth-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +100000, the Panthers have been given a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Panthers Leaders

Andy Dalton has racked up 989 yards (164.8 ypg) on 106-of-160 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Chuba Hubbard has carried the ball 161 times for a team-high 818 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Xavier Legette leads his squad with 284 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 29 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jalen Coker has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 263 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Coker is considered questionable for the upcoming game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

A'Shawn Robinson leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

Robinson's game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs is currently unknown.

Bet on Carolina Panthers on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl