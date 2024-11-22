menu item
NFL

Cardinals vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Arizona Cardinals are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Seattle Seahawks.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (62%)

Cardinals vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Cardinals are +100 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -122 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Seahawks, on Nov. 24, has an over/under of 47.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Seahawks moneyline has Seattle as a -108 favorite, while Arizona is a -108 favorite on the road.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Betting Trends

  • Arizona has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this season.
  • As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • This year, four of the Cardinals' 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, the Seahawks are 3-7-0 this year.
  • Seattle has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Out of 10 Seahawks games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | SEA: (-108)
  • Spread: ARI: -1.5 (100) | SEA: +1.5 (-122)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

