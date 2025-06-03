Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Tuesday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (33-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-29)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSKC

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-146) | KC: (+124)

STL: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.23 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-6, 4.33 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Andre Pallante (4-3) against the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (3-6). Pallante's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pallante's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 7-4-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 3-5 record in Lorenzen's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.3%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Cardinals, Kansas City is the underdog at +124, and St. Louis is -146 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -170 to cover.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

Cardinals versus Royals, on June 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 59 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 33-26-0 against the spread in their 59 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 18-18 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Kansas City has gone 6-4 (60%).

The Royals have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-38-1).

The Royals have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 32-28-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 70 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .228 with a .374 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 48 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Winn heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .481 and has 66 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's .378 OBP and .474 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .316.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .254 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Jonathan India has 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks while hitting .235.

Cardinals vs Royals Head to Head

5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2023: 12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/30/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!