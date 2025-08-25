Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (64-67) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-74)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

STL: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

STL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+110) | Under: (-134)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 5-2, 4.26 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 1-0, 4.50 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (5-2) for the Cardinals and Johan Oviedo (1-0) for the Pirates. McGreevy and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. McGreevy's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Oviedo has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates covered in both opportunities. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Oviedo starts this season -- they won both.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (59.6%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cardinals, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +120, and St. Louis is -142 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Cardinals are +150 to cover, and the Pirates are -182.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The Cardinals-Pirates contest on Aug. 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +110 and the under at -134.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (50.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 13-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 125 opportunities.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 64-61-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have put together a 34-49 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 19-37 (33.9%).

The Pirates have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-69-6).

The Pirates have a 66-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 36 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Burleson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 114 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .261 with 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 69th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is batting .258 with a .378 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .239 with a .330 OBP and 44 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up 118 hits with a .402 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 106th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has a .332 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .381.

His batting average ranks 120th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 131st in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .265 with 19 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Tommy Pham is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

