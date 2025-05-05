Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (16-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-23)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | PIT: (+128)

STL: (-152) | PIT: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-2, 4.66 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 6.58 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (1-2) against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3). Mikolas' team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mikolas' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Mlodzinski starts, the Pirates have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-4 record in Mlodzinski's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.9%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Cardinals are +130 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -156.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on May 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -152 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 35 opportunities.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 16-19-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have compiled a 7-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 4-9 (30.8%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-17-1 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 12-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has seven doubles, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 80th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 43 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480. He's batting .339.

Among qualifiers, he ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Donovan heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three walks and three RBI.

Nolan Arenado has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Arenado takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Victor Scott II has been key for St. Louis with 30 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Scott brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 27 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both statistics. He's batting .243 and slugging .505.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .263 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he is 60th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .355, a team-high for the Pirates.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .254 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

