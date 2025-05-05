Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5
The MLB schedule on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (16-19) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-23)
- Date: Monday, May 5, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-152) | PIT: (+128)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-2, 4.66 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 1-3, 6.58 ERA
The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (1-2) against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3). Mikolas' team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mikolas' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Mlodzinski starts, the Pirates have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have a 2-4 record in Mlodzinski's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (54.9%)
Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.
Cardinals vs Pirates Spread
- The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Cardinals are +130 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -156.
Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Pirates on May 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has played as a favorite of -152 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 20 of their 35 opportunities.
- In 35 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 16-19-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have compiled a 7-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 4-9 (30.8%).
- The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-17-1 record against the over/under.
- The Pirates have put together a 12-22-0 record against the spread this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Lars Nootbaar has seven doubles, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .412.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 80th in slugging.
- Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 43 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480. He's batting .339.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Donovan heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three walks and three RBI.
- Nolan Arenado has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Arenado takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and an RBI.
- Victor Scott II has been key for St. Louis with 30 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .419.
- Scott brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has totaled 27 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both statistics. He's batting .243 and slugging .505.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .263 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Including all qualified players, he is 60th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .355, a team-high for the Pirates.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .254 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head
- 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/7/2025: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
