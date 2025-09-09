Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

On Sunday in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals are up against the Carolina Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Cardinals vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (72.9%)

Cardinals vs Panthers Point Spread

The Cardinals are 6.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Cardinals are -115 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Cardinals vs Panthers Over/Under

Cardinals versus Panthers on Sept. 14 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Cardinals vs Panthers Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Panthers moneyline has Arizona as a -310 favorite, while Carolina is a +250 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Cardinals beat the spread 11 times in 17 games last season.

The Cardinals did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or more last year.

There were eight Arizona games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

The Panthers posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

As 6.5-point underdogs or more, Carolina went 6-4 against the spread last season.

Out of the 17 Panthers' games last season, 13 hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Cardinals vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Cardinals vs Panthers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-310) | CAR: (+250)

ARI: (-310) | CAR: (+250) Spread: ARI: -6.5 (-115) | CAR: +6.5 (-105)

ARI: -6.5 (-115) | CAR: +6.5 (-105) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!