Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.
Cardinals vs Padres Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (54-51) vs. San Diego Padres (55-49)
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSMW and SDPA
Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-120) | SD: (+102)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-1, 3.49 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-5, 4.28 ERA
The probable pitchers are Michael McGreevy (2-1) for the Cardinals and Stephen Kolek (3-5) for the Padres. McGreevy's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 8-5-0 ATS in Kolek's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.
Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (54%)
Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Padres, St. Louis is the favorite at -120, and San Diego is +102 playing on the road.
Cardinals vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Padres are -192 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +158.
Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under
- The over/under for Cardinals-Padres on July 27 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (53.2%) in those games.
- This season St. Louis has come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 102 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 55-47-0 in 102 games with a line this season.
- The Padres have won 22 of the 48 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, San Diego has gone 19-23 (45.2%).
- The Padres have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-57-3).
- The Padres have put together a 55-47-0 record ATS this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. He has a .293 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 77th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras has 97 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .266 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Contreras brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.
- Alec Burleson has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.336/.455.
- Nolan Arenado has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has 116 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .452.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Luis Arraez is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 43 walks.
Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
