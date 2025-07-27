Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (54-51) vs. San Diego Padres (55-49)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SDPA

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | SD: (+102)

STL: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 2-1, 3.49 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-5, 4.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael McGreevy (2-1) for the Cardinals and Stephen Kolek (3-5) for the Padres. McGreevy's team is 3-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 8-5-0 ATS in Kolek's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (54%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Padres, St. Louis is the favorite at -120, and San Diego is +102 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Padres are -192 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +158.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Padres on July 27 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (53.2%) in those games.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 102 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 55-47-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 22 of the 48 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, San Diego has gone 19-23 (45.2%).

The Padres have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-57-3).

The Padres have put together a 55-47-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. He has a .293 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he is 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 97 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .266 with 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Contreras brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .351 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.336/.455.

Nolan Arenado has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 116 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .452.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 43 walks.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

