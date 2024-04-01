Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (3-3) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1-3)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | STL: (-102)

SD: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152)

SD: +1.5 (-184) | STL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will look to Matt Waldron against the Cardinals and Kyle Gibson. In six games he pitched with a spread last season, Waldron and his team finished with a 3-3-0 record ATS. Waldron and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 2-2. Last season Gibson and his team finished 23-10-0 against the spread when he pitched. Gibson's team went 10-8 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (58.7%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -116 favorite at home.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Cardinals are +152 to cover, while the Padres are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Padres-Cardinals game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres came away with 68 wins in the 117 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, San Diego won 67 of 114 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 64 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline 82 times last season. They finished 36-46 in those games.

St. Louis went 31-38 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.9%).

The Cardinals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 76 times last season for a 76-79-5 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .217. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .565.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 124th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Luis Campusano has nine hits to go with a slugging percentage of .609, both of which lead San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .391 with an on-base percentage of .391.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Ha-Seong Kim has six hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.370/.455.

Jake Cronenworth has an OPS of .991, fueled by an OBP of .407 and a team-best slugging percentage of .583 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt put up a slugging percentage of .447 and a batting average of .268 last season.

Nolan Arenado registered 149 hits while batting .266.

Willson Contreras had 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 51 walks while batting .264 last season.

Nolan Gorman hit .236 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

