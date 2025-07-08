Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Washington Nationals.

Cardinals vs Nationals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (48-43) vs. Washington Nationals (37-53)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and MASN2

Cardinals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

STL: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128)

STL: -1.5 (+106) | WSH: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 8-3, 3.51 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 7-3, 4.71 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Sonny Gray (8-3) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (7-3). When Gray starts, his team is 10-7-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2. The Nationals have an 11-7-0 ATS record in Irvin's 18 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-7 record in Irvin's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (60%)

Cardinals vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Nationals reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-188) and Washington as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Cardinals vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Nationals are -128 to cover, and the Cardinals are +106.

Cardinals vs Nationals Over/Under

Cardinals versus Nationals on July 8 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Cardinals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 21 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 46 of 89 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 49-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 32 of the 68 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.1%).

Washington has a 4-11 record (winning only 26.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-1).

The Nationals have a 45-41-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .430. He's batting .296 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Contreras brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (78) this season while batting .290 with 25 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up 97 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 10th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .285 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while hitting .265.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Cardinals vs Nationals Head to Head

5/11/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/10/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/9/2025: 10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/27/2024: 14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

14-3 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/26/2024: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/7/2024: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2024: 14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

