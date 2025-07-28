Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (54-53) vs. Miami Marlins (50-54)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

STL: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168)

STL: +1.5 (-205) | MIA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-7, 4.91 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 4-4, 3.48 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Andre Pallante (5-7) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (4-4). Pallante and his team are 11-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pallante's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Marlins have gone 12-5-0 ATS in Cabrera's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 7-7 in Cabrera's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (56.6%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -120 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Marlins are +168 to cover, while the Cardinals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Marlins on July 28, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 25 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 22 of 37 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 104 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 55-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have a 42-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

Miami has a record of 34-40 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (45.9%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-54-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 60-40-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .421. He's batting .288 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 21st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 94 hits. He is batting .287 this season and has 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 22nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Burleson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Willson Contreras is batting .262 with a .451 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Nolan Arenado is batting .235 with a .295 OBP and 43 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated 100 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both statistics. He's batting .299 and slugging .573.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Stowers heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .444 with four doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 15 RBIs.

Otto Lopez is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 114th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .359 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .241.

