Cardinals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5
Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants.
Cardinals vs Giants Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (70-71) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-69)
- Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-BA
Cardinals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: STL: (-116) | SF: (-102)
- Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | SF: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cardinals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 6-2, 4.17 ERA vs Carson Seymour (Giants) - 0-2, 4.74 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (6-2) to the mound, while Carson Seymour (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants. McGreevy's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. Seymour has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Seymour start this season -- they lost.
Cardinals vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (60.9%)
Cardinals vs Giants Moneyline
- The Cardinals vs Giants moneyline has St. Louis as a -116 favorite, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Giants are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cardinals vs Giants Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Cardinals-Giants on Sept. 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 27-28 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 135 opportunities.
- The Cardinals are 69-66-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Giants have compiled a 25-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 21-25 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-66-7 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have a 64-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .448.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Masyn Winn is hitting .255 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 89th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 139th.
- Lars Nootbaar has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- Ivan Herrera is batting .284 with a .367 OBP and 53 RBI for St. Louis this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has put up a team-high OBP (.380), and paces the Giants in hits (138). He's batting .262 and slugging.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 67th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 28th in slugging.
- Devers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is currently 67th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 66 walks while batting .230.
- Heliot Ramos is slugging .405 to lead his team.
