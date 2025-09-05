Cardinals vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants.

Cardinals vs Giants Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (70-71) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-69)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBCS-BA

Cardinals vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | SF: (-102)

STL: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | SF: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | SF: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 6-2, 4.17 ERA vs Carson Seymour (Giants) - 0-2, 4.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (6-2) to the mound, while Carson Seymour (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants. McGreevy's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McGreevy's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. Seymour has started only one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for one Seymour start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.9%)

Cardinals vs Giants Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Giants moneyline has St. Louis as a -116 favorite, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Giants are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Cardinals-Giants on Sept. 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 27-28 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 135 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 69-66-0 against the spread in their 135 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have compiled a 25-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

San Francisco has a 21-25 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-66-7 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 64-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Masyn Winn is hitting .255 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 89th, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 139th.

Lars Nootbaar has collected 106 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

Ivan Herrera is batting .284 with a .367 OBP and 53 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a team-high OBP (.380), and paces the Giants in hits (138). He's batting .262 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 67th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Devers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .262 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 66 walks while batting .230.

Heliot Ramos is slugging .405 to lead his team.

