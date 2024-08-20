Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (61-63) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-52)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSWI

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-122) | MIL: (+104)

STL: (-122) | MIL: (+104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

STL: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-6, 3.40 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Brewers) - 5-8, 4.86 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Frankie Montas (5-8, 4.86 ERA). Fedde's team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fedde's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers have gone 11-10-0 against the spread when Montas starts. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Montás' starts this season, and they went 4-9 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.6%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

St. Louis is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +104 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +168 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -205.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

Cardinals versus Brewers on August 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 19-24 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 119 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 56-63-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have won 30 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

Milwaukee has a record of 22-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (62.9%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-51-7 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 65-58-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (116) this season while batting .277 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .463.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .730. He has a slash line of .270/.336/.394 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 99th.

Donovan heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .268 with a .394 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 119 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .424.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .355, a slugging percentage of .464, and has 134 hits, all club-highs for the Brewers (while batting .282).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 35th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 57 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 70th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Brice Turang has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 39 walks while batting .258.

Jackson Chourio is batting .270 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/28/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.