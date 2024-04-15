Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Cardinals vs Athletics Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-9)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-174) | OAK: (+146)

STL: (-174) | OAK: (+146) Spread: STL: -1.5 (-105) | OAK: +1.5 (-114)

STL: -1.5 (-105) | OAK: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cardinals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-3, 5.50 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.50 ERA). Gray helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gray has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 1-2-0 against the spread when Stripling starts. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for three Stripling starts this season -- they lost each time.

Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.2%)

Cardinals vs Athletics Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Athletics Spread

The Cardinals are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are -105 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -114.

Cardinals vs Athletics Over/Under

The Cardinals-Athletics contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -174.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 16 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 10-6-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 35.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-9).

Oakland is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

In the 16 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-1).

The Athletics are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.388) and total hits (15) this season. He's batting .273 batting average while slugging .491.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Arenado has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ivan Herrera has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .559 this season.

Herrera enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Masyn Winn has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .349 this season.

Winn heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has nine hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .200 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Abraham Toro is batting .275 with a double, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .356.

JJ Bleday has a .393 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics.

Zachary Gelof is hitting .194 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

