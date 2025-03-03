NHL
Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Senators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (38-14-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (30-25-4)
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-162)
|Senators (+134)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.8%)
Capitals vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +154.
Capitals vs Senators Over/Under
- Capitals versus Senators, on March 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Capitals vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -162 favorite at home.