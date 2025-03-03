Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Ottawa Senators.

Capitals vs Senators Game Info

Washington Capitals (38-14-8) vs. Ottawa Senators (30-25-4)

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-162) Senators (+134) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (58.8%)

Capitals vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +154.

Capitals vs Senators Over/Under

Capitals versus Senators, on March 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Capitals vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -162 favorite at home.

