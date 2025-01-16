FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Senators Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (29-10-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-18-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-115)Senators (-104)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (64.4%)

Capitals vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +210 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -265.

Capitals vs Senators Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Senators on January 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Capitals vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -115 favorite on the road.

