NHL
Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Capitals vs Senators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (29-10-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (22-18-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-115)
|Senators (-104)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (64.4%)
Capitals vs Senators Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +210 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -265.
Capitals vs Senators Over/Under
- Capitals versus Senators on January 16 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Capitals vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -115 favorite on the road.