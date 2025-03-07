NHL
Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info
- Washington Capitals (40-14-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-26-6)
- Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-240)
|Red Wings (+195)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (69.8%)
Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Red Wings are -132 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +108.
Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The Capitals-Red Wings game on March 7 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -138 and the under is +112.
Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +195 underdog on the road.