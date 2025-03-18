Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Washington Capitals are up against the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info

Washington Capitals (44-15-8) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-29-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-196) Red Wings (+162) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (69.8%)

Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Capitals are +128 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -158.

Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Red Wings matchup on March 18 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline

The Capitals vs Red Wings moneyline has Washington as a -196 favorite, while Detroit is a +162 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!