NHL
Capitals vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Washington Capitals (39-30-9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-31-14)
- Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-152)
|Maple Leafs (+126)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (59.9%)
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Maple Leafs. The Capitals are +158 to cover the spread, while the Maple Leafs are -200.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Maple Leafs on April 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Capitals vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Maple Leafs, Washington is the favorite at -152, and Toronto is +126 playing at home.