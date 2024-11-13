menu item
NHL

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (10-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-6-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-125)Maple Leafs (+104)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (50.9%)

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +198 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -250.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Maple Leafs on November 13, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Capitals vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Maple Leafs, Washington is the favorite at -125, and Toronto is +104 playing on the road.

