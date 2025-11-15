Capitals vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Washington Capitals versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Washington Capitals (8-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (12-4-1)

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Devils (+125) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (63.7%)

Capitals vs Devils Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -215.

Capitals vs Devils Over/Under

Capitals versus Devils on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!