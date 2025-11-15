FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

The Washington Capitals versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (8-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (12-4-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-150)Devils (+125)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (63.7%)

Capitals vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -215.

Capitals vs Devils Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Devils on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup