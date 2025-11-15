NHL
Capitals vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15
The Washington Capitals versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
- Washington Capitals (8-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (12-4-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Devils (+125)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (63.7%)
Capitals vs Devils Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -215.
Capitals vs Devils Over/Under
- Capitals versus Devils on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Capitals vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.