Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Capitals vs Bruins Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (47-17-9) vs. Boston Bruins (30-35-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-220)Bruins (+180)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (64.1%)

Capitals vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+118 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -144.

Capitals vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Capitals versus Bruins matchup on April 1 has been set at 5.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Bruins, Washington is the favorite at -220, and Boston is +180 playing at home.

