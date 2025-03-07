Canucks vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Friday.

Canucks vs Wild Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (28-22-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-22-4)

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-126) Wild (+104) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (53%)

Canucks vs Wild Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Canucks are +198 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -250.

Canucks vs Wild Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Wild matchup on March 7, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Canucks vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Wild, Vancouver is the favorite at -126, and Minnesota is +104 playing on the road.

