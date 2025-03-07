FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Wild Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (28-22-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-22-4)
  • Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-126)Wild (+104)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (53%)

Canucks vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Canucks are +198 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -250.

Canucks vs Wild Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Wild matchup on March 7, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Canucks vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Wild, Vancouver is the favorite at -126, and Minnesota is +104 playing on the road.

