NHL

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Vancouver Canucks versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-6)
  • Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-176)Sharks (+146)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (62.8%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Canucks. The Sharks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +146.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Canucks versus Sharks on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

