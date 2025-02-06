Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The Vancouver Canucks versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-6)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-176) Sharks (+146) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (62.8%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Canucks. The Sharks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +146.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

Canucks versus Sharks on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

