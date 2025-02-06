NHL
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6
The Vancouver Canucks versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Canucks vs Sharks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-6)
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-176)
|Sharks (+146)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (62.8%)
Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Canucks. The Sharks are -180 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +146.
Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under
- Canucks versus Sharks on February 6 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.