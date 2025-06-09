Up & Adams: Monday, June 9th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay shares her thoughts on Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jaire Alexander being released from the Green Bay Packers.

Then, New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan discusses retirement and Jameis Winston to the Saints.

Finally, Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin talks Anthony Richardson's growth and gives his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

