Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 10
The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long
- Records: Orioles (26-38), Tigers (43-24)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.49%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.51%
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Pirates (27-40), Marlins (24-40)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -136
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.43%
- Marlins Win Probability: 39.57%
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Guardians (34-31), Reds (34-33)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.20%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.80%
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Phillies (38-28), Cubs (40-26)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.59%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.41%
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Ryan Pepiot
- Records: Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.18%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.82%
Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Mets (42-24), Nationals (30-35)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.98%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.02%
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Twins (35-30), Rangers (31-35)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 58.29%
- Rangers Win Probability: 41.71%
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, FDSKC and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Max Fried
- Records: Royals (34-32), Yankees (39-25)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 56.00%
- Yankees Win Probability: 44.00%
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.24%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.76%
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.43%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.57%
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Astros (36-29), White Sox (22-44)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -200
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 65.33%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.67%
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Rockies (12-53), Giants (38-28)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 60.56%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.44%
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Mitch Spence
- Records: Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -166
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.61%
- Angels Win Probability: 49.39%
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.61%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.39%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs.
- Records: Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.79%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 44.21%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.