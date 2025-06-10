Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 10

The New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSDET

MASN2 and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long

Cade Povich vs. Sawyer Gipson-Long Records: Orioles (26-38), Tigers (43-24)

Orioles (26-38), Tigers (43-24) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.49%

51.49% Orioles Win Probability: 48.51%

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSFL

SportsNet PT and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Sandy Alcantara

Mitch Keller vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Pirates (27-40), Marlins (24-40)

Pirates (27-40), Marlins (24-40) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.43%

60.43% Marlins Win Probability: 39.57%

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSOH

CLEG and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Andrew Abbott

Slade Cecconi vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Guardians (34-31), Reds (34-33)

Guardians (34-31), Reds (34-33) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Reds Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.20%

55.20% Guardians Win Probability: 44.80%

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MARQ

NBCS-PH and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Colin Rea

Mick Abel vs. Colin Rea Records: Phillies (38-28), Cubs (40-26)

Phillies (38-28), Cubs (40-26) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.59%

53.59% Phillies Win Probability: 46.41%

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSSUN

NESN and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Ryan Pepiot

Lucas Giolito vs. Ryan Pepiot Records: Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30)

Red Sox (32-35), Rays (35-30) Rays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.18%

58.18% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.82%

Washington Nationals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MASN

SNY and MASN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. MacKenzie Gore

Griffin Canning vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Mets (42-24), Nationals (30-35)

Mets (42-24), Nationals (30-35) Mets Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.98%

58.98% Nationals Win Probability: 41.02%

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and RSN

MNNT and RSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Tyler Mahle

vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Twins (35-30), Rangers (31-35)

Twins (35-30), Rangers (31-35) Twins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 58.29%

58.29% Rangers Win Probability: 41.71%

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: TBS, FDSKC and YES

TBS, FDSKC and YES Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Max Fried

Noah Cameron vs. Max Fried Records: Royals (34-32), Yankees (39-25)

Royals (34-32), Yankees (39-25) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Royals Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Yankees Win Probability: 44.00%

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSO

FDSWI and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Grant Holmes

Quinn Priester vs. Grant Holmes Records: Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37)

Brewers (35-31), Braves (27-37) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.24%

50.24% Brewers Win Probability: 49.76%

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SNET

FDSMW and SNET Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Chris Bassitt

Miles Mikolas vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30)

Cardinals (36-29), Blue Jays (35-30) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.43%

50.43% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.57%

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN

SCHN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Shane Smith

Lance McCullers vs. Shane Smith Records: Astros (36-29), White Sox (22-44)

Astros (36-29), White Sox (22-44) Astros Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 65.33%

65.33% White Sox Win Probability: 34.67%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Kyle Harrison

Carson Palmquist vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Rockies (12-53), Giants (38-28)

Rockies (12-53), Giants (38-28) Giants Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 60.56%

60.56% Rockies Win Probability: 39.44%

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-CA

FDSW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Mitch Spence

José Soriano vs. Mitch Spence Records: Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41)

Angels (30-34), Athletics (26-41) Angels Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Angels Win Probability: 49.39%

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and ROOT Sports NW

ARID and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Bryan Woo

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Bryan Woo Records: Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31)

Diamondbacks (31-34), Mariners (33-31) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Mariners Win Probability: 49.39%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs.

Dylan Cease vs. Records: Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27)

Padres (37-27), Dodgers (39-27) Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.79%

55.79% Dodgers Win Probability: 44.21%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.