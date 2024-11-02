Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.

Canucks vs Sharks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (4-2-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-7-2)

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-295) Sharks (+235) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (64.2%)

Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Canucks. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -110.

Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under

Canucks versus Sharks, on November 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Sharks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-295) and San Jose as the underdog (+235) despite being the home team.

