Canucks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks.
Canucks vs Sharks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (4-2-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-7-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-295)
|Sharks (+235)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (64.2%)
Canucks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Canucks. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -110.
Canucks vs Sharks Over/Under
- Canucks versus Sharks, on November 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Canucks vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Sharks reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-295) and San Jose as the underdog (+235) despite being the home team.