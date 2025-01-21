NHL
Canucks vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Canucks vs Sabres Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (20-15-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-24-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-182)
|Sabres (+150)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (55.4%)
Canucks vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+138 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -170.
Canucks vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canucks versus Sabres matchup on January 21 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Canucks vs Sabres Moneyline
- Vancouver is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +150 underdog on the road.