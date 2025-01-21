FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Sabres Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (20-15-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-24-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-182)Sabres (+150)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (55.4%)

Canucks vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+138 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -170.

Canucks vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks versus Sabres matchup on January 21 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +150 underdog on the road.

