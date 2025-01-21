Canucks vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canucks vs Sabres Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (20-15-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-24-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-182) Sabres (+150) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (55.4%)

Canucks vs Sabres Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+138 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -170.

Canucks vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Canucks versus Sabres matchup on January 21 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Sabres Moneyline

Vancouver is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!