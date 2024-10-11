menu item
NHL

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Canucks vs Flyers Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (0-0-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0)
  • Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-162)Flyers (+134)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (71.7%)

Canucks vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Flyers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +152.

Canucks vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Canucks versus Flyers, on October 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Canucks vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog on the road.

