Canucks vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11
Data Skrive
The Vancouver Canucks are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canucks vs Flyers Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (0-0-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0)
- Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-162)
|Flyers (+134)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (71.7%)
Canucks vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Flyers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +152.
Canucks vs Flyers Over/Under
- Canucks versus Flyers, on October 11, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Canucks vs Flyers Moneyline
- Vancouver is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog on the road.