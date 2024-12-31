Canucks vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.

Canucks vs Flames Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (17-10-8) vs. Calgary Flames (17-12-7)

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-118) Flames (-102) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (50.6%)

Canucks vs Flames Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -265.

Canucks vs Flames Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Flames on December 31, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Canucks vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

