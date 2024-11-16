Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-10-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-260)
|Blackhawks (+205)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (74.9%)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Canucks are +102 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -124.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Blackhawks on November 16, with the over at -128 and the under at +102.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Vancouver is -260 playing at home.