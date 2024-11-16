Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-10-1)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-260) Blackhawks (+205) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (74.9%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Canucks are +102 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -124.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Blackhawks on November 16, with the over at -128 and the under at +102.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Vancouver is -260 playing at home.

