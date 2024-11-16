menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-10-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-260)Blackhawks (+205)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (74.9%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Canucks are +102 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -124.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Canucks-Blackhawks on November 16, with the over at -128 and the under at +102.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Canucks, Chicago is the underdog at +205, and Vancouver is -260 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup