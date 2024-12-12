Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Canadiens vs Penguins Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (11-14-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-14-4)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-110) Penguins (-110) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (54.6%)

Canadiens vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Penguins are +220 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Canadiens vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Canadiens versus Penguins game on December 12 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -110 favorite at home.

