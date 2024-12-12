FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canadiens vs Penguins Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (11-14-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-14-4)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-110)Penguins (-110)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (54.6%)

Canadiens vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Penguins are +220 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -280 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Canadiens vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canadiens versus Penguins game on December 12 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, -110 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -110 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

