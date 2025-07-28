Can Travis Kelce Still Provide Fantasy Football Value in 2025?

From 2019 to 2024, Travis Kelce was, on average, the first tight end to be drafted in fantasy football leagues. Most years, it wasn't even a discussion. Kelce was a durable monster backed by a star quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who could find him in the end zone with ease.

However, Kelce hasn't touched 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and has just eight total scores to his name in that 31-game span.

After reportedly considering retirement this offseason, Kelce will be back with the Kansas City Chiefs for his year-36 campaign. Can Kelce still provide fantasy football value?

Utilizing FantasyPros' consensus average draft position (ADP) data for half-PPR leagues, let's dive into Kelce's fantasy football outlook and figure out where he should come off the draft board.

Travis Kelce's 2024 Season

Here's a look at Kelce's fantasy finishes at his position from 2015 to 2022: TE1, TE2, TE1, TE1, TE1, TE2, and TE1.

Pretty good stuff.

In that 2022 season, Kelce erupted for 1,338 receiving yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns -- marks that earned him the fifth-most half-PPR points among pass catchers. The masses were understandably hot on Kelce, who went on to carry an ADP of TE1 at pick 6 in 2023 drafts. As a consensus first-round pick, Kelce disappointed to the tune of 984 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns -- good for a TE3 finish.

Even still, he held an ADP of TE1 at pick 26 in 2024. Fantasy football managers weren't done with him just yet.

But in a 16-game effort in 2024, Kelce ended up putting up career-lows in yards (823), touchdowns (3), and yards per catch (8.5). Those stats earned him a TE6 finish, and he was just eighth at his position in half-PPR points per game.

Kelce has underperformed at his ADP in two straight seasons, last year significantly so. How has this impacted his fantasy stock, and is there any hope for Kelce to bounce back in 2025?

Travis Kelce's 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

It's not easy to find positive takeaways from Kelce's 2024 campaign. Beyond his underwhelming season-long stats, any concerns surrounding his age and efficiency were mostly realized.

Pro Football Focus gave Kelce a 71.7 player grade (13th) and 72.2 receiving grade (16th) for the 2024 season, firmly putting him outside the top 12 at the tight end position.

His postseason run was less than memorable, too, as Kelce collected just 58 yards and zero scores between the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX. That gave way to retirement rumors and washed accusations.

Kelce currently carries an ADP of TE6 at pick 67 overall for 2025 fantasy football drafts. It's an understandable fall for a guy who was being sold as a first-round pick just two seasons ago.

Has Kelce's ADP -- which situates him as a late fifth-round pick in 12-team leagues -- been correctly adjusted for this year?

At his current price, it's probably best to focus on what we have in Kelce rather than what we don't. He's played at least 15 games each season throughout his 11-year career and has proven durable, age notwithstanding. He averaged 8.3 targets per game last season, which wasn't far off from his targets per game (8.9) in his red-hot 2022 campaign.

Kelce is also a candidate to see positive scoring regression. He held a 6.0% touchdown rate for the first nine seasons of his career, but he owns just a 3.1% touchdown rate across the last two seasons, including a 2.3% rate a season ago. FanDuel Sportsbook has Kelce's receiving touchdown line set at 4.5 with -148 odds on the over.

He also paced his position in unrealized air yards (401) in 2024 and could take on a meatier role at times this season with Rashee Rice potentially slated to miss some time due to a suspension.

So while we have many reasons to be lower-than-normal on Kelce, his ADP of TE6 at pick 67 may have accounted for that. And though his league-winning days are likely over, there's certainly room for Kelce to outperform his ADP if the scores fall the right way.

FantasyPros' consensus projections forecast Kelce to tally 148.1 half-PPR points this season, which sets him as the TE5 and only a hair behind the TE4 (Sam LaPorta; 150.4 half-PPR points). He may not be as consistent or productive as his former self, but Kelce is still one of the more steady tight ends around.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.