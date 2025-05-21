Can Kyle Larson Complete "The Double"? Larson's Betting Odds for the Indy 500 and Coke 600

Mother Nature robbed us of greatness last year; fingers crossed she is compliant on Sunday.

For the second straight year, NASCAR star Kyle Larson will attempt to run "The Double" -- finishing the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Last year, rain pushed back the start of the Indy 500 to the point where Larson didn't make it to Charlotte until late. By that time, the NASCAR Cup Series race was also in a rain delay and never resumed. Larson finished 18th at Indy after a pit-road speeding penalty ruined his day.

For 2025, Larson will start 19th on the Indy 500 starting grid, meaning he has a lot of ground to make up.

What are realistic expectations for Larson in each race? Let's dig into history of drivers who have completed The Double and then lay out Larson's chances in FanDuel Sportsbook's Indy 500 betting odds and NASCAR Cup Series betting odds.

How Many Drivers Have Run Both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600?

Assuming the weather complies, Larson will be the 10th driver to compete in both races on Memorial Day weekend, though several caveats apply.

In 1997, Robby Gordon drove both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600, but it wasn't on the same day. That year's Indy 500 was delayed two days by rain, so Gordon ran in Charlotte on Sunday and Indianapolis on Tuesday.

When Gordon attempted the double in 2000, Indy had another rain delay. Thus, he missed the start of the Coke 600, and PJ Jones started the race for Team Menard. Gordon did finish the race, but per NASCAR rules -- where the driver who starts the race receives full billing -- Gordon was not credited with a start in that one.

Finally, in 2004 -- another Gordon attempt -- the Indy 500 was again delayed by rain mid-way through. Gordon started the race there but left during the delay to go to Charlotte. Jaques Lazier finished the race at Indy.

In other words, if we're angling for good weather Sunday, keep Gordon as far away from Indy and Charlotte as humanly possible.

That leaves us with only six instances where a driver ran both races and didn't require a relief driver for either.

Driver Year Indy 500 Finish Coke 600 Finish John Andretti 1994 10th 36th Tony Stewart 1999 9th 4th Tony Stewart 2001 6th 3rd Robby Gordon 2002 8th 16th Robby Gordon 2003 22nd 17th Kurt Busch 2014 6th 40th

Tony Stewart in 2001 became the first -- and is still the only -- driver to run all 1,100 miles across the two races. No driver has finished better than third in either race when running both, another benchmark set by Stewart.

But this is Kyle freaking Larson, who already has three Cup Series wins this year. So, is it realistic for him to buck this trend?

Larson enters the weekend at +1600 to win the Indy 500, tied for the eighth-shortest odds in the field.

Larson will have stiff competition here, even from his own team. Fellow Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward is the favorite at +500.

Some other competitors did get a downgrade this week, though. Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power will start 32nd and 33rd due to penalties from qualifying, which led to the dismissal of three team officials. Newgarden is the two-time defending champion, and Power won the race in 2018.

NASCAR is a different story. Here, Larson is the betting favorite at +500 as of Wednesday.

Larson will face an uphill battle for the race. Because he's likely to miss driver introductions, he'll be forced to start the race in the back. That's not a huge issue for a 400-lap, 600-mile race at a track where passing is easy, but it does at least introduce some extra uncertainty.

Even without factoring that in, my NASCAR betting model is still below market on Larson for this week. He's 11.8% to win for me, down from 16.7% implied odds at +500. There's a lot of volatility at this track as it has been somewhat treacherous in three races utilizing the Next Gen car, preventing any driver from holding massive odds. In fact, Larson is the favorite for me, and only one other driver (Larson's teammate, William Byron, is above 10%).

All told, it's an uphill battle for Larson due to the competition he'll face in Indy, the volatility in Charlotte, and the history of drivers running The Double. If you take the betting markets at face value, Larson's odds to win both races are 0.98%.

If anybody can do it, though, it's Larson, which should make Sunday an absolute spectacle.

