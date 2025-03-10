Can Justin Fields Be a Fantasy Football Starter With the Jets?

The New York Jets and Justin Fields have agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed.

The former Steeler joins a Jets team that is looking to bounce back in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Even if the Jets spend 2025 draft capital on a quarterback, Fields is in line to be the team's Week 1 starter and will be responsible for maintaining the gig. The bigger question -- can Fields be thought of as a viable fantasy football starter in 2025? Let's find out.

Justin Fields' 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

No matter your feelings on Fields, his move to New York might offer him a higher fantasy and real-world ceiling than any of his other possible free agency landing spots.

To state the obvious, the Jets needed a starting quarterback. With Rodgers gone, Tyrod Taylor was their only noteworthy quarterback under contract. Fields has started 44 games in his four-year NFL career. The 26-year-old and former first-round pick has long been thought of as someone with untapped potential. The Jets now have an opportunity to unearth that.

Fields started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 before Russell Wilson took over. He threw and rushed for five touchdowns in that span, earning him the title of QB6 by Week 6's end.

His running ability is paramount to his fantasy success. In his final two seasons with the Chicago Bears, Fields ran for 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns through 28 games. In 2022, he pulled off a QB6 finish despite missing two games. It's safe to say he has intriguing potential as a full-time fantasy starter. Can the Jets support him?

New York's offensive line was underwhelming in 2024 and the team finished 27th in adjusted run offense. They did, however, check in with the 12th-best run blocking grade (per PFF). Fields and Breece Hall figure to benefit from each other. Even better, the Jets have plentiful draft capital, including the seventh overall pick and eight total picks, allowing them a chance to further supplement the offense.

Fields' pairing with the Jets also reunites him with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson. Fields and Wilson connected for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in their college days.

Quarterbacks and the Jets typically don't go well together. With that said, New York has a few key pieces that can support Fields, and the former first-round pick can make a big fantasy mark on his run game alone. We'll have to monitor what moves the Jets make from here -- and then later assess whether Fields is under or overvalued at his average draft position (ADP) -- but 2025 is shaping up to be a successful fantasy season for Justin.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.