Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (199.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Ridley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ridley vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.42

41.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 127.9 fantasy points in 2024 (8.0 per game), Ridley is the 28th-ranked player at the WR position and 100th among all players.

In his last three games, Ridley has accumulated 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), reeling in 11 balls (on 16 targets) for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Ridley has been targeted 35 times, with 20 receptions for 307 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 39.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Ridley's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 2, as he posted 20.7 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 10 rushing yards on one carry (10.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Calvin Ridley had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, when he posted just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed 10 players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

A total of 29 players have caught a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

