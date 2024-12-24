Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Ridley's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Ridley vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.58

59.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Ridley is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (98th overall), posting 118.8 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

During his last three games Ridley has been targeted 22 times, with 13 receptions for 178 yards and one TD. He has put up 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that period.

Ridley has amassed 316 receiving yards and one score on 20 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 39.5 points (7.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Ridley's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he carried one time for 10 yards and one touchdown on his way to 20.7 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on six targets) for 77 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, catching one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed five players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 23 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one TD against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

