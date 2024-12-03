Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wideout Calvin Ridley has a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Ridley for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ridley vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.40

59.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 93.1 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), Ridley is the 24th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 104th among all players.

In his last three games, Ridley has ammassed 196 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 11 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.6 (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

Ridley has compiled 353 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 47.3 (9.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Ridley's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the New York Jets, when he posted 20.7 fantasy points (1 reception, 10 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Calvin Ridley had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

A total of seven players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

