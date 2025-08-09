FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Calvin Ridley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Calvin Ridley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 25th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 135.2. Going into 2025, he is the 31st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points135.29525
2025 Projected Fantasy Points128.08824

Calvin Ridley 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 against the New York Jets -- Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears5.073500
Week 2Jets20.764771
Week 3Packers0.93190
Week 4@Dolphins1.53150
Week 6Colts0.98000
Week 7@Bills4.293420
Week 8@Lions12.615101430

Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Ridley's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Calvin Ridley12064101747
Tyler Lockett744960029
Chigoziem Okonkwo705247925
Van Jefferson402427628

Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

