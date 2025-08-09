Calvin Ridley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 25th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 135.2. Going into 2025, he is the 31st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 135.2 95 25 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 128.0 88 24

Calvin Ridley 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 2 against the New York Jets -- Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5.0 7 3 50 0 Week 2 Jets 20.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 Packers 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 4.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 12.6 15 10 143 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Ridley's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Calvin Ridley 120 64 1017 4 7 Tyler Lockett 74 49 600 2 9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 70 52 479 2 5 Van Jefferson 40 24 276 2 8

