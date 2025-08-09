Calvin Ridley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 25th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 135.2. Going into 2025, he is the 31st-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|135.2
|95
|25
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|128.0
|88
|24
Calvin Ridley 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 2 against the New York Jets -- Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5.0
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|20.7
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|Packers
|0.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|1.5
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|0.9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|4.2
|9
|3
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|12.6
|15
|10
|143
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans ran 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Ridley's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Calvin Ridley
|120
|64
|1017
|4
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|74
|49
|600
|2
|9
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|70
|52
|479
|2
|5
|Van Jefferson
|40
|24
|276
|2
|8
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.