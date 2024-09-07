Calvin Ridley 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Calvin Ridley was the 36th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, and put up 5.0 fantasy points in Week 1. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Tennessee Titans player.

Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 153.9 65 17 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 134.6 102 33

Calvin Ridley 2023 Game-by-Game

Ridley picked up 24.1 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 103 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5.0 7 3 50 0

Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans ran 52.7% passing plays and 47.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ridley's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Calvin Ridley 136 76 1016 8 26 DeAndre Hopkins 137 75 1057 7 17 Tyler Boyd 98 67 667 2 7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 77 54 528 1 6

