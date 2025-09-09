Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will meet the Detroit Lions -- whose passing defense was ranked 30th in the league last year (244 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Caleb Williams Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 298.04

298.04 Projected Passing TDs: 1.81

1.81 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.21

14.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 22nd overall and 16th at his position, Williams picked up 254.5 fantasy points (15.0 per game) in 2024.

Williams picked up 24.2 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 58 yards on six carries tacking on one TD.

In his best game last year -- Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Williams accumulated 28.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-29 (79.3%), 226 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 56 yards.

In his second-best game of the year, Williams accumulated 26.9 fantasy points -- 32-of-47 (68.1%), 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 33 yards -- in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his worst game of the season, Williams ended up with 6.3 fantasy points -- 16-of-30 (53.3%), 120 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 10 against the New England Patriots.

Williams accumulated 6.6 fantasy points -- 16-of-28 (57.1%), 122 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries, 37 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last year, Detroit allowed five quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Lions last year.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up at least two passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs.

Versus the Lions last year, only two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Detroit allowed more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

Against the Lions last season, 17 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Lions yielded more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Detroit gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Four players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Lions last year.

