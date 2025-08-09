FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams was 16th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 254.5. Going into 2025, he is the 11th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points254.52216
2025 Projected Fantasy Points239.72623

Caleb Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Williams finished with 28.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-29 (79.3%), 226 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 56 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Titans7.214-for-2993000
Week 2@Texans7.423-for-37174020
Week 3@Colts17.333-for-52363220
Week 4Rams11.517-for-23157100
Week 5Panthers23.620-for-29304200
Week 6Jaguars28.623-for-29226410
Week 8@Commanders9.910-for-24131000

Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps

Williams collected 3,541 passing yards (208.3 per game) with a 62.5% completion percentage last year (351-of-562), while throwing for 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
D.J. Moore14098966621
Rome Odunze10154734317
Olamide Zaccheaus644550638

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

