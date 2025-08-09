Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams was 16th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 254.5. Going into 2025, he is the 11th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 254.5 22 16 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 239.7 26 23

Caleb Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Williams finished with 28.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-29 (79.3%), 226 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 56 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 7.2 14-for-29 93 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 7.4 23-for-37 174 0 2 0 Week 3 @Colts 17.3 33-for-52 363 2 2 0 Week 4 Rams 11.5 17-for-23 157 1 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 23.6 20-for-29 304 2 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 28.6 23-for-29 226 4 1 0 Week 8 @Commanders 9.9 10-for-24 131 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps

Williams collected 3,541 passing yards (208.3 per game) with a 62.5% completion percentage last year (351-of-562), while throwing for 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.J. Moore 140 98 966 6 21 Rome Odunze 101 54 734 3 17 Olamide Zaccheaus 64 45 506 3 8

