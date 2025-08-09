Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams was 16th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 254.5. Going into 2025, he is the 11th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|254.5
|22
|16
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|239.7
|26
|23
Caleb Williams 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Williams finished with 28.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-29 (79.3%), 226 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 56 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|7.2
|14-for-29
|93
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|7.4
|23-for-37
|174
|0
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|17.3
|33-for-52
|363
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|11.5
|17-for-23
|157
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|23.6
|20-for-29
|304
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|28.6
|23-for-29
|226
|4
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Commanders
|9.9
|10-for-24
|131
|0
|0
|0
Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps
Williams collected 3,541 passing yards (208.3 per game) with a 62.5% completion percentage last year (351-of-562), while throwing for 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.J. Moore
|140
|98
|966
|6
|21
|Rome Odunze
|101
|54
|734
|3
|17
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|64
|45
|506
|3
|8
