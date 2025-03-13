Cal Baptist vs Tarleton State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Cal Baptist Lancers (16-14, 9-7 WAC) will play the No. 6 seed Tarleton State Texans (12-19, 7-9 WAC) in the WAC tournament Thursday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Cal Baptist vs. Tarleton State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Cal Baptist vs. Tarleton State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist win (68.5%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Cal Baptist-Tarleton State spread (Cal Baptist -6.5) or total (126.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Cal Baptist vs. Tarleton State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cal Baptist has compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Tarleton State has covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Cal Baptist (3-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (27.3%) than Tarleton State (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).

Against the spread, the Lancers have played worse at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Texans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .900 (9-1-0). Away, it is .333 (5-10-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Cal Baptist is 7-9-0 this year.

Tarleton State has nine wins against the spread in 16 WAC games this year.

Cal Baptist vs. Tarleton State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cal Baptist has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

The Lancers have a mark of 10-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -275 or better on the moneyline.

Tarleton State has been the underdog on the moneyline 24 total times this season. Tarleton State has gone 5-19 in those games.

The Texans have gone 2-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (11.8%).

Cal Baptist has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cal Baptist vs. Tarleton State Head-to-Head Comparison

Cal Baptist averages 72 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (135th in college basketball). It has a +44 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Dominique Daniels Jr.'s team-leading 19.9 points per game ranks 23rd in the nation.

Tarleton State has been outscored by 6.4 points per game (posting 63.7 points per game, 357th in college basketball, while allowing 70.1 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and has a -198 scoring differential.

Bubu Benjamin leads Tarleton State, averaging 14.3 points per game (342nd in college basketball).

The Lancers pull down 33.2 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Kendal Coleman paces the team with 8.3 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball action).

The Texans rank 350th in the nation at 27.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Chris Mpaka paces the Texans with 5.5 rebounds per game (448th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist ranks 265th in college basketball by averaging 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 107th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Texans rank 358th in college basketball averaging 84 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 154th, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

