Cade Otton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cade Otton is the 22nd-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.6 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.
Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|81.6
|187
|14
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.2
|151
|11
Cade Otton 2024 Game-by-Game
Otton picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|-0.4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2.7
|8
|7
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Eagles
|5.2
|9
|6
|52
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4.4
|4
|3
|44
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|7.5
|6
|2
|15
|1
|Week 7
|Ravens
|10.0
|10
|8
|100
|0
Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Otton's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Cade Otton
|87
|59
|600
|4
|14
|Mike Evans
|110
|74
|1004
|11
|15
|Chris Godwin
|62
|50
|576
|5
|6
|Jalen McMillan
|58
|37
|461
|8
|8
