Cade Otton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Cade Otton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cade Otton is the 22nd-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.6 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.

Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points81.618714
2025 Projected Fantasy Points74.215111

Cade Otton 2024 Game-by-Game

Otton picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Commanders0.52150
Week 2@Lions-0.42000
Week 3Broncos2.787470
Week 4Eagles5.296520
Week 5@Falcons4.443440
Week 6@Saints7.562151
Week 7Ravens10.01081000

Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Otton's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cade Otton8759600414
Mike Evans1107410041115
Chris Godwin625057656
Jalen McMillan583746188

Want more data and analysis on Cade Otton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

