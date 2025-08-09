Cade Otton 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cade Otton is the 22nd-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 81.6 fantasy points a year ago (14th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, scroll down.

Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 81.6 187 14 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 74.2 151 11

Cade Otton 2024 Game-by-Game

Otton picked up 20.1 fantasy points -- nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Commanders 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 2 @Lions -0.4 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Broncos 2.7 8 7 47 0 Week 4 Eagles 5.2 9 6 52 0 Week 5 @Falcons 4.4 4 3 44 0 Week 6 @Saints 7.5 6 2 15 1 Week 7 Ravens 10.0 10 8 100 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Otton's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cade Otton 87 59 600 4 14 Mike Evans 110 74 1004 11 15 Chris Godwin 62 50 576 5 6 Jalen McMillan 58 37 461 8 8

